The rise of 'wetware': the strange world of fungi-computers
- Mushroom computers are a cutting-edge technology garnering much attention in the computing world.
- Unlike traditional computers that rely on circuits and wires, mushroom computers use a network of living organisms to perform computational tasks.
These organisms, it turns out, are highly adaptable and can form complex networks in difficult or impossible ways for traditional computers.
The world of computer hardware is a rapidly evolving field, with new breakthroughs occurring almost daily. While most focus on improving a microchip's "bang for its buck" regarding computing power, some look to the natural world to take computing in a very different direction; true "wetware." Join us then as we explore this fascinating new dimension of computing.
