A team of researchers from the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS) and Oxford University has found that some black holes produce distinctive sounds when they merge, regardless of their origin. These universal sounds, or chirp masses, could reveal new insights into the formation and evolution of black holes, as well as the supernova explosions that create them.

Black hole mergers

Black holes are the remnants of massive stars that collapse under their own gravity. When two black holes orbit each other and eventually merge, they emit ripples in space-time called gravitational waves. These waves were first detected in 2015 by the LIGO and Virgo observatories, confirming Albert Einstein’s century-old prediction and earning the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics.