What causes a tornado? All you need to know

What is a tornado?

A tornado is a powerful and destructive weather phenomenon that occurs when strong winds and thunderstorms collide. It is a violently swirling column of air extending from a thunderstorm to the ground. Since tornadoes are basically air, they can be hard to spot until they create a condensation funnel of water droplets, dust, and debris.

The average forward speed of a tornado is about 10 to 20 miles per hour. But these swirling columns of air can be nearly stationary or reach wind speeds of over 300 miles per hour.

Tornadoes can occur anywhere in the world. Still, a region in the central United States called the 'Great Plains' has the highest frequency and intensity of tornadoes of any place on earth. This area is known as 'Tornado Alley,' and it includes Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Louisiana, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa. Roughly 1,200 tornadoes hit the U.S. yearly.

The National Weather Service introduced a scale known as the "Enhanced Fujita Scale" in 2007 to "score" tornadoes based on the damage a tornado caused. Tornado-related damage is used to help estimate the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produced. From that, a rating (from EF0 to EF5) is assigned.

What are the main causes of a tornado?

The collision of warm, moist air and cold, dry air causes tornadoes. When these two air masses meet, they create an area of low pressure, as the warm air rises through the colder air, which can cause the air to start spinning. As the rotating updraft draws in more warm air from the thunderstorm, its rotation speed increases. This spinning air turns into a tornado when it comes into contact with the ground.