What causes waves in the ocean? All you need to know

What's the tallest wave ever recorded on Earth? We'll reveal that too!

What are ocean waves?

Whether you're on the boat or at the beach, the ocean is constantly moving in the form of waves. These result from energy moving through the water, which makes it flow in a circular manner.

In reality, though, water doesn't actually travel in waves. Rather, waves transmit energy, not water, through the ocean; if unhindered, waves can cross an entire ocean basin.

What causes waves in the ocean?

Various factors, including wind, earthquakes, and underwater landslides, cause ocean waves.

Wind

The most common cause of waves is wind. When the wind blows over the ocean's surface, it creates friction between the wind and the surface of the water, causing ripples. These ripples then grow into larger waves as the wind continues to blow and can travel for thousands of miles across the ocean, leaving a trail of white foam in their wake.

Of course, if there is stronger wind, as in a hurricane, then a storm surge can result—a series of long waves created far from shore. As these waves move into shallower water, they intensify and grow bigger and more powerful.

Earthquakes

Earthquakes can cause ocean waves too. When an underwater earthquake occurs, the energy released by the movement of the tectonic plates creates seismic waves that travel through the Earth's crust.

These waves can cause the ocean floor to move vertically, which results in the displacement of a large volume of water. This displacement creates a series of waves that travel away from the earthquake's epicenter.

Landslides

Landslides are various types of ground movement, including rock falls, slope failures, debris flows, and slumps, and can also cause ocean waves. Wave generation occurs when a landslide displaces the water from above (subaerial) or below (submarine).

Various factors that cause an underwater landslide include tectonic activity and changes in water depth and sediment makeup.

Sometimes a landslide can lead to a tsunami wave depending on the amount of landslide material that displaces the water, the speed it is moving, and the depth it occurs in.