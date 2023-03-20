The brains behind the performance: what is a CPU for?

If not, we hope by the end of this guide, you will have a clearer understanding of what a CPU is and how it functions within the overall design of a computer. It is a tall order, but one we are more than willing to take on. Let's get stuck in.

What is a simple definition of a CPU?

The main part of a computer, the CPU (central processing unit), is responsible for processing the bulk of data and instructions. It carries out program instructions, conducts mathematical calculations, and manages input/output operations.

What is a CPU? alejomiranda/iStock

If you compare a computer to a living animal, the closest organ would be the brain when talking about the CPU. Even though this is a common way to compare the two, it is essential to remember that a CPU is not precisely the same as the human brain.

This is because while a CPU is in charge of carrying out program instructions and mathematical computations, it lacks the cognitive and decision-making capacities of the human brain. Instead of implying that the CPU is as smart or flexible as the human brain, the comparison is more accurate when used to talk about the CPU's central role in processing data and keeping a computer running.

In this sense, the CPU takes instructions from memory, decodes them, executes them, and stores the findings in memory. It is an integral computer and does everything needed to run programs and apps.

What exactly does a CPU do?

The CPU does most of the processing and calculations that programs and applications need to run. It is, therefore, the main piece of the kit in charge of carrying out program commands, calculations, and input and output processes.

For this reason, a CPU's main functions within a computer include, but are not limited to: -

Fetching: A special register called the instruction pointer, or program counter, is where the CPU stores program instructions after the CPU has fetched them from memory. It holds the memory address of ("points to") the next instruction that would be executed or, in some cases, points to the current instruction being executed.

Decoding: The CPU breaks down the instructions into a sequence of commands that the computer can carry out.

Execution: The commands are carried out by the CPU in the sequence designated by the program.

Memory management: The CPU controls the computer's memory, allocating and freeing memory as required for program processing.

Operations involving input and output: The CPU manages operations involving input and output, including reading from or writing to a hard disc, a keyboard, or other peripherals.

In general, the CPU's function is to carry out the instructions given by the software operating on the computer, enabling it to carry out various tasks and processes, from straightforward calculations to complex data analysis and software applications.

In short, no CPU, no computer.