The electromagnetic force is one of the bedrock forces of nature and is easily the most important one to our modern world, even as most of us probably take it for granted.

As one of the four fundamental forces in the standard model, it's been at the center of scientific study for centuries, with even the ancients understanding that effects like static electricity were part of something bigger. It is a force that is all around us and is involved in a wide range of everyday phenomena, from the movement of electrons in wires to the behavior of magnets to the very light we see. Understanding the properties of this force is crucial for understanding everything from the behavior of subatomic particles to the design of electronic devices.