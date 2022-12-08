The Fermi paradox: Are we alone in the universe?

Milky Way Galaxy GaryStockBridge

And this is just one galaxy. One may ask, “Well, how many galaxies are there?” Current estimates suggest there could be between 100–200 billion galaxies, or even more. Now imagine – the total number of stars in these galaxies is thought to be something like 1,022–1,024 stars, and imagine the number of potential planets around these stars.

Let’s get a bit more quantitative here and calculate the possible number of planets hosting intelligent life. First of all, not all planets are like Earth. True! But in all those trillions, at least some should resemble our Earth (in terms of temperature and the availability of liquid water). A PNAS study estimates that around 22% of the Sun-like stars could have an Earth-like planet in their solar system. Imagine that at least 1% (1 1020) of these Earth-like planets are habitable.

What this would mean is that there are about one hundred habitable Earth-like planets for every grain of sand on all the beaches in the world (roughly 7.5 1018 grains). Think about that next time you see the night sky or visit a beach.

What about life on these habitable Earth-like planets? Now beyond this point, we can only speculate. Let’s say after billions of years, life develops on at least 1% of these planets. If this is true, it would mean that for every grain of sand in the world, there is somewhere a planet with life on it. If you continue this line of reasoning for the rise of intelligent life, you’ll estimate that in our galaxy alone, there should be at least 10,000 intelligent civilizations.

What we just did is logically equivalent to working out an answer for the Drake equation (an equation used to calculate the number of intelligent civilizations in the universe). If these assumptions are true (a logical possibility), and there may be as many as 100,000 intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations in our galaxy, shouldn’t we be receiving all kinds of signals from other planets?

Well! We haven’t. Not one. Ever. Where the hell is everybody?!

Enrico Fermi presented this compelling argument to his colleagues over lunch in 1950. Since its inception, the idea has puzzled astronomers all over the world. In simple words, the Fermi paradox is the inconsistency between the presumed high likelihood and the lack of decisive evidence for intelligent extraterrestrial life.