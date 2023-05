The weak nuclear force might not sound impressive, but don’t let the name deceive you; it’s one of the most essential forces of the universe, without which none of us would be here.

The weak nuclear force, sometimes just called the weak force or weak interaction, is one of the four fundamental forces in physics, along with the strong nuclear force, electromagnetism, and gravity. Despite being one of the least understood of these fundamental forces, we know it plays a crucial role in shaping our reality.

The weak nuclear force is responsible for a range of phenomena, including nuclear decay, the fusion of hydrogen atoms into helium in stars, and even the way in which a star explodes during a supernova.