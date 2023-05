The strong nuclear force is easily the most powerful of the four fundamental forces in the standard model of physics, but it's also one that none of us will ever 'feel', despite it being foundational to the universe as we know it.

Like the other three fundamental forces in nature (the weak nuclear force, the electromagnetic force, and gravity), the strong nuclear force is an essential component of how the universe is shaped and composed, and it's been a part of the universe longer than matter itself.

Suppose you've ever looked at an atomic model with a nucleus of more than a single proton. In that case, you might have asked yourself how more than one positively charged proton in a nucleus could clump together when two positive electromagnetic charges should repel each other. You definitely aren't alone in asking.