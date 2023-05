The coldest conditions struck our planet during the Ice Age period. For decades, scientists have been trying to identify different underlying factors that eventually contributed to the end of the Ice Age.

Now, new research has provided another possible explanation for the end of the ice age.

According to the study, the arrival of warm, super salty water into the Atlantic Ocean from the Indian Ocean may have contributed to the end of the last ice age around 15,000 years ago.

Researchers from St Andrews and Cardiff Universities came to this conclusion after examining the ancient fossil shells. "We discovered more than ten years ago that the end of the ice age saw a massive pulse in Atlantic currents, which helped usher in warmer inter-glacial conditions. Our new study shows that the salt that helped make these currents so dense and powerful was sourced from more than 10,000km away in the Indian Ocean,” said Professor Steve Barker, one of the study authors, in a statement.