What makes the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than its surface? We may now know

A joint scientific team led by the Royal Observatory of Belgium (ROB) and the KU Leuven may have cracked the mystery of how the Sun’s outer atmosphere stays so hot despite the fact that it is far away from the celestial object’s core and primary heat source.

This is according to a report by the institutions published this week.

A long-standing mystery

The researchers have found that high-frequency magnetic waves could play an essential role in keeping the Sun’s atmosphere at millions of degrees. They may finally be able to answer a long-standing mystery: What makes the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than its surface?