Wheat gluten causes brain inflammation, finds new study

Approximately five percent of people in the world are possibly affected by several disorders caused by gluten consumption. It’s a major dietary component and is found in grains like wheat, rye, and barley.

Symptoms of gluten intolerance include abdominal pain, anxiety, bloating, feeling gas, diarrhea, etc. And now a team of researchers at the University of Otago has found wheat gluten causes brain inflammation as well.

Gluten linked to brain inflammation

The study was conducted in an animal model. The team noted that although previous studies have proved that gluten promotes body mass gain and inflammation in the nervous system and gastrointestinal tract in a mice model, we know little about how gluten impacts the brain.