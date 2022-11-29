What is white noise? All you need to know about sounds named after colors

Here are some aspects of sound and sound waves, the familiar one we’ve heard of called white noise, and some of the lesser-known "colors" of sound. Whether used by an individual to relax or a sound engineer to test audio, here are colors of noise, what they sound like, and what they can be used for.

The well-heard-of white noise

White noise is a specific noise that contains all the frequencies of sound that we can hear, just like white light includes all the colors on the spectrum. Some people describe it as having a similar sound to static from a television or radio. It can also be intense and high-pitched, like a fan, air conditioner, or a vacuum. Due to its span of sound, it is sometimes called broadband noise because of the multiple bands of sound it encompasses.

It’s also a sound that some studies indicate may be good for sleep and inducing relaxation. According to some research, it can have a calming effect on humans. It is thought to help people sleep better, improve work performance and reduce crying in babies. A study from the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood demonstrated that white noise could help induce sleep in newborns.

What is white noise?

White noise is defined as noise that has a mixture of all the audible frequencies that the human ear can detect. According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, it is “a heterogeneous mixture of sound waves extending over a wide frequency range.” The frequency range is between 20 to 20,000 hertz.

White noise has a flat spectral density, meaning its amplitude does not change throughout its frequency range.

It is a combination of all the frequencies of sound played at once. White noise is made of equal energy for each frequency. It is often said to conceal the sounds of other noises because of its frequencies, leading many people to experience its calming effects. One issue with white noise, however, is that all the frequencies come through at the same intensity. Many people find high-pitched sounds to be unpleasant, so white noise can be annoying instead of relaxing for them.

Pink Noise

Pink noise also contains all the audible frequencies of sound, but the lower frequencies are amplified and the higher frequencies are diminished. In pink noise, the frequencies of the higher octaves are decreased by three decibels. It has a lower pitch than white noise.