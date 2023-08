Nobel-Prize-winning physicist Eric A. Cornell and a team of scientists explored the problem of asymmetry.

In a new physics study, they achieve a record-breaking measurement of electrons.

The study, which measured electric dipole moments of electrons, could impact the future of particle physics.

The beginning of our universe was a violent and chaotic affair. Matter and antimatter particles came in and out of existence, disappearing in bursts of light. Created in pairs, if electrons, neutrons, protons and their antimatter equivalents (with opposite electric charges) touched, they annihilated each other, with only pure energy remaining, visible in the flashes of photons. And if this balance had kept up, we’d have nothing left. There’d be no universe — no us.

But clearly that’s not the case, and somehow matter prevailed, with leftover particles forming atoms, molecules and eventually all the matter we have in existence. And, puzzlingly, there’s not much antimatter we can find.