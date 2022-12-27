Why does the power go out during extremely cold weather?

One might wonder why the power goes out when it’s just so cold outside.

Power outage during cold weather

The electric system consists of thousands of components that are mostly electromechanical, with lots of moving parts. There is a range where these components work best. When the weather gets too cold or hot, or humidity levels go beyond the range, the electrical system will not be as efficient. Those moving components will need to work just a little harder to achieve the same result as they would on a more favorable day. It doesn’t help that our infrastructure is aging, making it more difficult for the electrical system to respond to extreme weather occurrences.

Ice on power lines

Winter weather often features storms and blizzards. Ice and snow can accumulate on power lines and tree branches, which can cause them to break or fall onto the lines, leading to power outages. Even if there is no snow or a blizzard, tree roots cause a problem by providing a pathway for ice to build up around underground power lines disrupting the flow of electricity. In cold weather, a warm transformer can be very inviting to a small animal or bird, which can result in malfunctions.

Increased demand for electricity

As temperatures drop, people use more electricity to heat their homes and businesses. This can strain the power grid, especially if the electricity demand exceeds the capacity of the grid to produce and distribute it. If temperature extremes are worse than forecast and/or happen faster than predicted, utility companies may not have enough time or resources to meet the increased demand for electricity. This can lead to local or widespread overloads, resulting in automatic service outages or rotating blackouts in some neighborhoods.