Why is the Kuiper belt so colorful? Scientists find answers at the molecular level

The Kuiper Belt is surprisingly colorful for a desolate icy region of space.

The enormous disc of icy objects, including Pluto, which orbits the Sun near the outer limits of our solar system, exhibits a more unique color range than any other population of objects floating near Earth.

Though scientists don't fully understand the reason behind this color diversity, they have speculated that it might be down to prolonged exposure to radiation of organic materials.

Now, a new study led by scientists at the University of Hawai'i has replicated the environment in the Kuiper Belt to uncover what might have led to the impressive color range.