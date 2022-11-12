JWST head reveals why the advanced telescope’s sunshield was surprisingly challenging
- Dr. Stiavelli recalls the challenges of the JWST's sunshield.
- Importance of Wide Field Camera 3.
- How the universe is revealed through the JWST.
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the largest optical telescope in orbit, and thanks to its superior sensitivity and resolution, it can view objects that are too faint, far away or complex for the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) to see.
The 21st-century space observatory was launched on December 25, 2021, and has since mesmerized the world with its universal view.
