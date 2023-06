The number of insects on Earth surpasses the number of other living organisms.

Surprisingly, only a small percentage of insects live in marine habitats.

Scientists propose an explanation for why insects are more terrestrial.

You might think there are lots of people in the world but the number of humans pales in comparison to the number of insects in existence. In fact, there are well over a billion insects for each human being, with the overall number of insects estimated to be around 10 quintillion.

In other staggering statistics, insects are seemingly accounted for about 90 percent of all animals on Earth, with more than one million identified insect species (and possibly 10 million in total).

Despite such an abundance, what’s also remarkable is that less than six percent of all insects are considered marine. The vast majority of them live on land.