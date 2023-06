Before they were replaced by dinosaurs, the ancient reptile Rhynchosaur walked the planet some 250-225 million years ago. Rhynchosaurs were a group of herbivorous reptiles that ranged all over the world in the Triassic Period, which is also known as the ‘age of reptiles’.

These ancient reptiles were small, just about a meter long, and had wedge-shaped skulls and small but blunt teeth for eating plants. They were probably the most commonly found plant eaters on land at the time, before the rise of plant-eating dinosaurs at the end of the Triassic.

There were major changes in the anatomy of the rhynchosaur through their evolutionary history, until their extinction. A team of researchers from the University of Bristol studied the rhynchosaur specimens found in southwestern England’s Devon and found an interesting fact about the reptile’s life.