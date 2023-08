A new study has shed light on the enigmatic extinction of Pleistocene megafauna in Southern California, revealing that the disappearance of these ancient giants was intricately tied to large-scale fires and a changing climate.

The research published in Science on August 17 utilized a new radiocarbon chronology of fossils extracted from the La Brea tar pits.

The findings not only offer insights into the past but also carries crucial implications for understanding future ecological impacts from wildfires today.

Pleistocene wildfires

“The conditions that led to the end-Pleistocene state shift in Southern California are recurring today across the western United States and in numerous other ecosystems worldwide,” wrote the authors in a press release.