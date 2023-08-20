Wildfires leading to extinction? Palaeontologists investigate
Are we headed towards another extinction event similar to what the dinosaurs faced? Is there a pattern emerging? A recent study draws parallels.
| Aug 20, 2023 08:39 AM EST
The fossil deposits at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles have well-preserved remains of many prehistoric animals that got stuck in natural asphalt seeps over the past 60,000 years
National History Museums of Los Angeles County/ Cullen Townsend