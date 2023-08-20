Wildfires leading to extinction? Palaeontologists investigate

The past decade has seen a rise in the frequency and intensity of wildfires, presenting a global environmental challenge driven by both climate change and human activity.

Southern California, a region already prone to devastating fires, has witnessed the convergence of these factors, but this is not the first time flames have left their mark.

In a recent study published in the journal Science, paleontologists delve into the annals of history, uncovering a shocking revelation about the fires that decimated Southern California's megafauna around 13,000 years ago.

An illustration of moist and cool around the tar pits, with abundant trees and megafaunal mammals. National History Museums of Los Angeles County/ Cullen Townsend

Echoes of extinction

The story of Southern California's ancient megafauna unfolds within the La Brea Tar Pits, an active paleontological research site in Los Angeles that captures the past within its naturally occurring bubbling asphalt.