Winchcombe: 4.6 billion year old meteorite wasn't so alien after all

However, the new study calls into question any past explanations of meteorites that failed to consider how their entrance into Earth introduced a variety of impurities with solely terrestrial origins.

In particular, the researchers observed a range of salts, including halite, which is our common table salt.

What do meteorites reveal about our solar system?

Winchcombe and salt contaminants Laura Jenkins et al

"Understanding which phases are extra-terrestrial and which are terrestrial in meteorites like Winchcombe will not only help our understanding of their formation," said Ph.D. student Laura Jenkins in a press release by the University of Glasgow, where she studies and led the new study.

"[It] will also aid in relating meteorites that have landed on Earth to samples returned by sample return missions. A more complete picture of the asteroids in our solar system and their role in Earth's development can be built," she added.

The research team studied two small chunks of Winchcombe to look for evidence of terrestrial alterations.

The group examined the samples' surfaces using scanning electron microscopy, Raman spectroscopy, and transmission electron microscopy. Samples were obtained from fragments retrieved from a domestic driveway, as well as a sheep field.

They discovered that the 'fusion crust' of samples taken from the sheep field had developed two types of salt - sulfates of calcium and calcite - on it. Meanwhile, they noticed that the sample obtained from the driveway included halite.

What is a fusion crust, and how does it form?

When meteorites melt during their ferocious entry into the Earth's atmosphere, a peculiar substance called the fusion crust is created.