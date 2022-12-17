How do wind turbines spin during winter? The science behind frozen blades

Frequent severe icing can cut a wind farm’s annual energy production by over 20 percent, costing the industry hundreds of millions. Power loss isn’t the only problem from icing, either. The uneven way ice forms on blades can create imbalances, causing a turbine’s parts to wear out more quickly. It can also induce vibrations that cause the turbines to shut down. In the case of extreme icing, restarting turbines may not be possible for hours and potentially days.

The solution is obvious: de-ice the blades, or find a way to keep ice from forming in the first place. So far, most of the strategies for keeping ice off wind turbine blades come from aviation. And airplane wings and wind turbines are built differently and operate under very different conditions.

I am an aerospace and mechanical engineer. My colleagues and I have been studying wind turbine icing physics over the past 10 years and exploring better solutions for turbine icing protection.

Not all ice is the same

Ice isn’t the same everywhere. It may come from precipitation, clouds, or frost. It also freezes in different ways in different climates.

For example, rime icing, formed when tiny, supercooled water droplets hit the surface, usually occurs in regions with relatively dry air and colder temperatures under 20 F. That’s what we typically see in the winter in Iowa and other Midwest states.

Glaze icing is associated with much wetter air and warmer temperatures and is commonly seen on the Northeast coast. This is the worst type of ice for wind turbine blades. It forms complicated ice shapes because of its wet nature, which results in more power loss. It’s also likely what formed in Texas in February 2021 when the cold air from the north collided with the moist air from the Gulf Coast. While most of the power shut down by the storm was from natural gas, coal, or nuclear, wind turbines also struggled.