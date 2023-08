A team of astronomers carried out observations of a hot, helium-rich Wolf-Rayet star that forms part of a binary system known as HD 45166, a press statement reveals.

They also performed computer simulations and found that the Wolf-Rayet star will likely produce a magnetar when it explodes as a supernova.

The findings shed new light on the formation of magnetars, the most magnetic objects in the universe.

Analyzing a Wolf-Rayet star

Wolf-Rayet stars are some of the most massive, luminous stars in the universe. They are at an advanced stage of stellar evolution, and, as such, they are expelling their outer layers prior to going supernova in a massive cosmic explosion.