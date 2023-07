While surveying the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, astronomers discovered a new batch of Wolf-Rayet stars.

Some huge stars in galaxies may develop into Wolf-Rayet stars before going supernova. That’s why, Wolf-Rayet stars are intriguing candidates for studying the universe's evolution.

By definition, Wolf-Rayet (WR) stars are hot, bright, and massive stars that are in an advanced stage of evolution and shedding mass at an incredibly high rate.

The catchy name is taken from two astronomers, Charles-Joseph-Étienne Wolf and Georges-Antoine-Pons Rayet, who first categorized this type of star in 1867.

In a recent survey, astronomers Kathryn F. Neugent of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) and Philip Massey of the Lowell Observatory discovered roughly 19 such stars using the Lowell Discovery Telescope (LDT) in Arizona.