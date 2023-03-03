By 2035, over 50% of the global population will be overweight or obese

Furthermore, the obesity rate is particularly rising among children and countries with low-income rates.

Children are the main victim

Describing the data to be a clear warning, the president of the World Obesity Federation, Louis Baur, explained that in order to prevent the worsening of the situation, policymakers are required to act now.

"It is particularly worrying to see obesity rates rising fastest among children and adolescents," she said in a statement.

"Governments and policymakers around the world need to do all they can to avoid passing health, social and economic costs on to the younger generation," Baur added.

Reports discovered that childhood obesity could more than double its levels in 2020 to 175 million girls and 208 million boys by 2035.

The authors, however, said their aim was not to blame individuals. Rather, they call for a focus on the societal, biological, and environmental factors involved in the conditions.

The worst effects are expected in poor countries

The report utilizes BMI (Body Mass Index) for its assessment, BMI is calculated by dividing an individual's weight in kilograms by their height in meters squared. In line with the WHO guidelines, a BMI score of more than 25 is overweight, and over 30 is considered as obese.