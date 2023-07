Astronomers discovered an unusual white dwarf star they've described as "two-faced", a press statement reveals.

White dwarfs are the burnt-out cores of dead stars that may have once resembled our sun.

For the very first time, a two-faced version of this star type was discovered where one side of the star in question is made of hydrogen, while the other is made of helium.

Scientists are baffled by the discovery and they are set to perform follow-up observations to either confirm their existing hypotheses about the star or find new hints regarding its unique composition.

Scientists think that magnetic fields may explain the unusual two-face appearance of the white dwarf. K. Miller, Caltech/IPAC

Discovering a two-faced white dwarf star

The researchers behind the new discovery, who outlined their findings in a paper in the journal Nature, describe how they determined the star was composed of two different elements on either side.