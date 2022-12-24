Breakthrough: World's first urine test for liver cancer developed in Scotland

Tools for detecting liver cancer in desperate need

Lead researcher Dr. Saverio Tardito, of the Cancer Research U.K. Beatson Institute told The Herald: "The number of people with liver cancer is expected to rise, and we need new tools to find it and treat it earlier.

"We were excited to discover this new metabolite which had never been described before in mammals, which is a good candidate for diagnostic testing as it's specific to a particular type of liver cancer, can be easily detected in urine, and could potentially be used as a marker to monitor the growth of tumors."

Tardito further added that the team plans more "studies to investigate how early in liver cancer the metabolite appears, to identify how early a urine test could reliably diagnose the disease."

About one-fourth of liver cancer patients have a form of the disease where tumor development is the result of a protein molecule known as beta-catenin.

Liver cancer is on the rise. Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock

The new urine test would detect this particular molecule leading to an effective indicator of liver cancer. The researchers stumbled on the molecule when studying a metabolite called N5-methylglutamine that appeared in high levels in mice with a specific type of liver tumor.

Although there are currently no other urine tests for cancer, there are many promising alternative tests in development.