By breaking the previous record of 73 days, a professor from a university in Florida has established a new record for the longest time spent submerged. As he continues to explore the ocean's depths, Joseph Dituri, who is now staying at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, hopes to extend his stay for 100 days. His underwater expedition intends to motivate future generations and learn more about how the human body reacts to challenging circumstances.

"The curiosity for discovery has led me here," he tweeted early on Sunday. "My goal from day 1 has been to inspire generations to come, interview scientists who study life undersea, and learn how the human body functions in extreme environments."