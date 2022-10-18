For 80 years, this World War II shipwreck leaked toxic pollutants into the sea, changing the ecosystem

Eighty years later, researchers have found that the shipwreck is leaking hazardous pollutants, such as explosives and heavy metals, into the North Sea ocean floor sediment, influencing the marine microbiology around it and changing the ocean floor.

That's not it. The seabed of the North Sea is covered in thousands of war 'relics' - ship and aircraft wrecks, warfare agents, shells, and bombs. These wrecks contain dangerous substances like petroleum and explosives that are detrimental to the marine environment.

"The general public is often quite interested in shipwrecks because of their historical value, but the potential environmental impact of these wrecks is often overlooked," Ph.D. candidate Josefien Van Landuyt, of Ghent University, who analyzed the wreck, said in a statement.

"While wrecks can function as artificial reefs and have tremendous human story-telling value, we should not forget that they can be dangerous, human-made objects which were unintentionally introduced into a natural environment," Van Landuyt continued. "Today, new shipwrecks are removed for this exact reason."

Their findings were published in the Frontiers in Marine Science.

Varying degrees of toxic pollutants were found around the shipwreck

Van Landuyt and the team wanted to examine if the old shipwrecks were 'still' shaping the local microbial communities and if they continued to affect the surrounding sediment. "This microbial analysis is unique within the project," explained Van Landuyt.

The researchers gathered steel hull and sediment samples from and around the shipwreck to analyze the bio- and geochemistry around it.