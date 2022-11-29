In pics: World’s biggest active volcano erupts after 38 years

Aerial photos taken at 7:15 AM local time (HST) from Civil Air Patrol flight. Northeast rift zone eruption of Mauna Loa. Natalie Deligne/USGS

The USGS's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) increased the alert level for volcanic activity to the highest "warning", from "advisory". HVO also stepped up the aviation threat level from "yellow" to "red" to highlight the presence of airborne gases, ash particles, and "Pele's hair" volcanic glass fibers, as per a statement.

Though no property is at risk currently, a gas plume from the erupting fissure fountains and lava flows is visible, with the plume primarily being blown to the Northwest.

Around 11:30 p.m. HST last night, @NOAA's #GOESWest 🛰️ captured the eruption of Hawaii's #MaunaLoa volcano, inside @Volcanoes_NPS.



This imagery shows the heat signature and the sulfur dioxide released from the #volcano's summit caldera, Moku‘āweoweo. pic.twitter.com/gHEG63rbLb — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 28, 2022

Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times

Since 1843, which was Mauna Loa's first well-documented historical eruption, the volcano has erupted 33 times. The massive volcano rises 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above the Pacific Ocean and is part of the many volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii - it forms 51 percent of the island of Hawaii, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

When it erupted in March and April of 1984, the eruption lasted for 22 days and sent a flow of lava within five miles (8.05 km) of Hilo, the island's largest city, Reuters reported.

The latest eruption was not unprecedented - it comes after weeks of frequent earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, and seismic activity that was reported in September. Such harbingers had prompted officials to ask residents to prepare for an evacuation, reported Hawaii News Now.