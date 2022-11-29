In pics: World’s biggest active volcano erupts after 38 years
When Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted in 1984, not many people were living on Hawaii's Big Island.
Almost 40 years later, on Sunday, November 27, 2022, around 11:30 pm local time (09:30 GMT Monday) Mauna Loa began erupting, spewing lava and smoky ash, casting a fiery red glow over Hawaiian skies. This time, to the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island — more than double since 1980 — the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) warned that eruption "can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly".
The USGS's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) increased the alert level for volcanic activity to the highest "warning", from "advisory". HVO also stepped up the aviation threat level from "yellow" to "red" to highlight the presence of airborne gases, ash particles, and "Pele's hair" volcanic glass fibers, as per a statement.
Though no property is at risk currently, a gas plume from the erupting fissure fountains and lava flows is visible, with the plume primarily being blown to the Northwest.
Around 11:30 p.m. HST last night, @NOAA's #GOESWest 🛰️ captured the eruption of Hawaii's #MaunaLoa volcano, inside @Volcanoes_NPS.— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 28, 2022
This imagery shows the heat signature and the sulfur dioxide released from the #volcano's summit caldera, Moku‘āweoweo. pic.twitter.com/gHEG63rbLb
Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times
Since 1843, which was Mauna Loa's first well-documented historical eruption, the volcano has erupted 33 times. The massive volcano rises 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above the Pacific Ocean and is part of the many volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii - it forms 51 percent of the island of Hawaii, according to the U.S. National Park Service.
When it erupted in March and April of 1984, the eruption lasted for 22 days and sent a flow of lava within five miles (8.05 km) of Hilo, the island's largest city, Reuters reported.
The latest eruption was not unprecedented - it comes after weeks of frequent earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, and seismic activity that was reported in September. Such harbingers had prompted officials to ask residents to prepare for an evacuation, reported Hawaii News Now.
Lava flows mostly contained within the summit's caldera
A USGS webcam on Mauna Loa summit's north rim revealed long bright eruptive fissures within the volcanic crater, contrasted against the dark of night.
This time, lava flows were mostly contained within the summit's massive caldera and an advisory for ashfall was issued for the surrounding area overnight. It has since been lifted.
"These lava flows rarely present a risk to life, but they can be extremely destructive to infrastructure," Dr. Jessica Johnson, a British volcano geophysicist who has worked at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, told BBC News.
If magma begins to pour out of the so-called rift zones along the volcano's flanks, it would pose a large threat.
Johnson added that the lava flows could pose a risk to Hilo and Kona, creating breathing problems for the local population.
In terms of carbon emissions, according to USGS data, Mauna Loa released around 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide during its last eruption. Nevertheless, scientists said that all of Earth's volcanoes combined emit less than one percent of the carbon dioxide produced by humans every year.
Researchers are testing a new type of drug delivery device that stores the second dose of vaccine for a specified period before releasing the substance.