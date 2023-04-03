27,349 feet under: World's deepest-ever fish filmed off the Japanese coast

Baited cameras were deployed in the deepest parts of the trenches.

After a few days, the team found what they were looking for in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, south of Japan. The team collected two fish in traps from deep, 26,319 feet (8,022m).

The unknown snailfish species of the genus Pseudoliparis was discovered at a depth of 27,349 feet (8,336m), making it the deepest record of a fish.

"We have spent over 15 years researching these deep snailfish; there is so much more to them than simply the depth, but the maximum depth they can survive is truly astonishing," UWA Professor Alan Jamieson said in a statement.

Snailfish had only been seen at a depth of 25,272 feet in 2008

These snailfish, Pseudoliparis belyaevi, were the first fish to be collected from depths greater than 8,000m and have only ever been seen at a depth of 25,272 feet (7,703m) in 2008.

“The Japanese trenches were incredible places to explore; they are so rich in life, even all the way at the bottom,” Professor Jamieson said. "In other trenches such as the Mariana Trench, we were finding them at increasingly deeper depths just creeping over that 8,000m mark in fewer and fewer numbers, but around Japan, they are really quite abundant," he continued.