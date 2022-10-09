World’s first carbon-eating concrete blocks are weeks away from commercial use
- CarbiCrete is producing an alternative concrete that absorbs carbon dioxide instead of releasing it into the atmosphere.
- The alternative construction blocks are up to 30 percent stronger than conventional cement-based blocks.
- The carbon-tech company is set to increase manufacturing to 25,000 units per day.
Concrete is the most used human-made product on the planet. From the buildings, bridges, and roads you see around you right through to the curbs beneath your feet, it's an essential construction material you'll meet up with daily.
A key ingredient in concrete has always been cement, the production of which accounts for around 8 percent of the world's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. While it may be tempting to think we are living in the age of plastic—after all, we have generated around 8 billion tonnes of plastic over the past 60 years and it turns out that the cement sector produces more than 30 billion tonnes of concrete each year.
