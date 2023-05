Our Sun is a whirlwind of hot plasma that influences the entire solar system. That is why it is critical to study it closely in order to understand in what ways the Sun controls the Earth and other planets in the solar system.

Now, a new solar observatory is set to keep a close eye on the Sun's dynamics. The Infrared System for the Accurate Measurement of Solar Magnetic Field (AIMS) is the name given to this new facility. And this solar telescope has recently begun a test run, as per a report.

The ambient conditions

This one-of-a-kind facility will make it possible to conduct solar observations in the mid-infrared range of the electromagnetic spectrum, which was previously hard to do. This type of observation requires perfect ambient conditions for the telescope to collect light without being absorbed by the atmosphere.