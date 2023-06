For the first time, researchers have created synthetic human embryos from stem cells, pushing us into an ethical gray area but offering the promise of important insights into the critical early stages of human development.

The synthetic embryos, which are not the product of natural sexual reproduction but engineered from stem cells in a laboratory setting, could provide medical researchers with critical insights into the first few weeks of embryonic development, during which a host of genetic disorders are thought to manifest.

“The idea is that if you really model normal human embryonic development using stem cells, you can gain an awful lot of information about how we begin development, what can go wrong, without having to use early embryos for research,” Robin Lovell-Badge, head of stem cell biology and developmental genetics at London’s Francis Crick Institute, told The Guardian.