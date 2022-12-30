The fascination and complexity of the world's hardest math problems

This article will explore some of the hardest math problems ever posed and the different approaches mathematicians have used to solve these problems.

So, buckle up and get ready to explore some of the most challenging math problems ever!

5 hardest math problems in the world

Mathematics has been around for thousands of years and has contributed to numerous fields, including science, engineering, and finance. However, some math problems have stumped even the most brilliant mathematicians for centuries.

Here are some brutally difficult math problems that once seemed impossible to solve and some that still are.

The Poincaré Conjecture

The Poincaré Conjecture, proposed by mathematician Henri Poincaré in 1904, is a problem that stumped the mathematics community for nearly 100 years.

It states that every connected, closed three-dimensional space is topologically equivalent to a three-dimensional sphere (S3).

To understand what this means, we need to delve into the world of topology. Topology is the study of the properties of objects that remain unchanged when they are stretched, bent, or otherwise deformed. In other words, topologists are interested in the ways that objects can be transformed without tearing or breaking.

The Poincaré Conjecture concerns the topology of three-dimensional spaces. A three-dimensional space is a space volume with three dimensions – length, width, and height. A sphere is a three-dimensional object with a round, curved surface.

The Poincaré Conjecture proposes that every simply-connected three-dimensional space (meaning it has no holes or voids) which is closed (meaning it has no edges or boundaries) is topologically equivalent to a three-sphere (S3) — the set of points in four-dimensional space at some fixed distance to a given point. This may seem simple, but it took over 100 years to fully prove the conjecture.

Poincaré later extended his conjecture to any dimension (n-sphere). In 1961, the American mathematician Stephen Smale showed that the conjecture is true for n ≥ 5; in 1983, the American mathematician Michael Freedman showed that it is true for n = 4, and in 2002, the Russian mathematician Grigori Perelman finally completed the solution by proving it true for n = 3.

Mathematician Grigori Perelman Wikimedia Commons

Perelman finally solved the problem using a combination of topology and geometry. All three mathematicians were awarded a Fields Medal, one of the highest honors in mathematics. Perelman refused his Fields Medal. He was also awarded a million-dollar prize by the Clay Mathematics Institute (CMI) of Cambridge, Mass., for solving one of the world's most difficult mathematical problems (seven problems dubbed the Millenium Problems), which he also refused.