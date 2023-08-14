World’s largest asteroid impact may be buried in Australia

Scientists have unveiled compelling evidence pointing to the existence of the world's largest known asteroid impact structure, according to a recent study published in Tectonophysics.

Buried beneath dee in southern New South Wales, Australia, the Deniliquin structure, spanning a staggering 520 kilometers in diameter, could dethrone the previous record-holder, the Vredefort impact structure in South Africa (~300km-wide).

The Deniliquin structure

The Australian continent, as well as its ancient precursor Gondwana, has long been a playground for asteroid impacts.

This ‘total magnetic intensity’ image of the Deniliquin impact structure portrays its 520km-diameter multi-ring pattern, the central core, radial faults and the location of shallow drill holes. Glikson and Yeates, 2022

This latest revelation adds to a list of at least 38 confirmed and 43 potential impact structures, ranging from tiny craters to massive, concealed formations.

Co-author Andrew Glikson, an Adjunct Professor at UNSW Sydney, likened this process to dropping a pebble in a pond in a recent Conversation article. Imagine the initial impact producing a central dome akin to a splash.