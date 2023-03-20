Danish university boasts world's largest collection of human brains
The basement of the University of Odense in Denmark is lined with countless shelves that are thought to store the greatest collection of brains in the entire world.
The organs were taken from mental health patients' bodies throughout the period of four decades, up until the 1980s, totaling 9,479 in total, as reported by Science Alert.
Erik Strömgren, a well-known Danish psychiatrist, had dedicated his life to compiling the collection, which was stored in formalin and huge white buckets with numbers on them.
"Maybe they could find out something about where mental illnesses were localized, or they thought they might find the answers in those brains," said Strömgren and his colleagues.
The permission had never been taken
After autopsies on the remains of those admitted to psychiatric institutions around Denmark had been completed, the brains were gathered. No permission was ever sought from the deceased or their families.
"These were state mental hospitals, and there were no people from the outside who were asking questions about what went on in these state institutions," he said.
Patients' rights were not a top priority at the time. In contrast, according to the University of Copenhagen study, society felt it needed to be safeguarded against these individuals. The law mandated sterilization of those committed to mental facilities between 1929 and 1967. They had to obtain a specific exemption before 1989 to be permitted to get married.
Denmark considered "mentally ill" people, as they were called at the time, "a burden to society (and believed that) if we let them have children, if we let them loose… they will cause all kinds of trouble," Vaczy Kragh said.
Several brains belonged to patients with neurological disorders and mental health problems.
"Because many of these patients were admitted for maybe half their life, or even their entire life, they would also have had other brain diseases, such as a stroke, epilepsy or brain tumors," he added.
Four research projects are currently using the collection.
