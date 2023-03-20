Danish university boasts world's largest collection of human brains

Erik Strömgren, a well-known Danish psychiatrist, had dedicated his life to compiling the collection, which was stored in formalin and huge white buckets with numbers on them.

"Maybe they could find out something about where mental illnesses were localized, or they thought they might find the answers in those brains," said Strömgren and his colleagues.

The permission had never been taken

After autopsies on the remains of those admitted to psychiatric institutions around Denmark had been completed, the brains were gathered. No permission was ever sought from the deceased or their families.

"These were state mental hospitals, and there were no people from the outside who were asking questions about what went on in these state institutions," he said.

An employee shows a box with human brain fragments, in the laboratory of the Bispebjerg hospital in Copenhagen.

Patients' rights were not a top priority at the time. In contrast, according to the University of Copenhagen study, society felt it needed to be safeguarded against these individuals. The law mandated sterilization of those committed to mental facilities between 1929 and 1967. They had to obtain a specific exemption before 1989 to be permitted to get married.