The world's largest digital camera will capture a dust particle on the Moon

Even though the camera isn't finished yet, all of its mechanical parts have now, for the first time, been assembled into a visually appealing framework.

The camera was set up so that visitors could see its amazing focus plane (which has 189 CCDs) through the camera's lenses; the staff at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory facilitated media trips to the clean room, according to the statement.

The SLAC team welcomed a total of 21 guests from 14 different media organizations in September, representing a variety of media interests, including local, national, science, print, radio, video, and TV.

The crew at SLAC is testing the camera shutter and the filter exchange system. Two dynamic components were also just installed when they were not responding to inquiries about the 3200-megapixel camera that will capture images for Rubin Observatory's 10-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time.

What is unique about the LSST camera?

The LSST Camera is a digital camera but is significantly larger. With the help of its 189 sensors, it can capture light coming from stars and other objects and turn it into electrical signals that can be translated into digital photos. The size of each sensor is around 16 millimeters, and it contains more pixels than an iPhone.

The camera has 3.2 gigapixels in total and can capture images with enough detail to see a moon dust particle. With a diameter of 1.57 meters, its largest lens is the biggest of its kind ever created.