Study examines intact wilderness of the world’s largest future sea-mining hotspot

The transition from fossil fuels to clean energy necessitates the exploration of more and more natural resources discovered in previously unexplored areas of the planet.

That’s why the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific Ocean has become a region of great interest in recent years. It is a vast mineral-rich region spread across an area of six million square kilometers. And holds great prospects for future sea mining activities.

However, this deep sea region is also home to many marine creatures that may be endangered due to human intervention. A new study sheds light on the biodiversity found in the world's largest mineral exploration region.