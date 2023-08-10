World’s most powerful X-ray free electron laser soon online

The US Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is preparing to power the world’s most powerful X-ray free electron laser by getting electrons to fly through a new superconducting accelerator. Called the Linac Coherent Light Source II (LCLS-II), the new project is almost ready to release an unprecedented never-before-witnessed stream of ultra-bright X-rays.

This is according to a press release by the laboratory published on Monday.

“Seeing electrons make it all the way through the LCLS-II is proof that our idea to make the source for an extremely powerful superconducting X-ray machine at SLAC is going to work,”said in the statement Dan Gonnella, lead scientist at SLAC and a group leader in the accelerator directorate.