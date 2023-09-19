World's most powerful X-ray laser fired for the first time

The US Department of Energy's (DOE) SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has fired the first X-rays using the upgraded Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL), a press release said. The upgraded version, dubbed LCLS-II, was built for $1.1 billion.

The SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford has been building and operating powerful tools for advancing science for over six decades. The original LCLS was the world's first XFEL, reaching its first light in April 2009.

Even as X-rays have become a routine application in healthcare, scientists continue to use much more powerful versions to probe materials and biological materials to understand them better. The original LCLS accelerated electrons through a room-temperature copper pipe, limiting it to 120 X-ray pulses per second.