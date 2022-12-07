Discovery of world’s oldest DNA breaks record by one million years

The results of the 41 usable samples were found hidden in clay and quartz. Researchers also underlined the ecosystem that has survived two million years of intense climatic change has been mapped using ancient DNA. They also hope to find out the long-term environmental toll of today's global warming with this discovery.

Impression of Kap København Formation today. Beth Zaiken

"A new chapter spanning one million extra years of history has finally been opened, and for the first time, we can look directly at the DNA of a past ecosystem that far back in time," said Prof. Eske Willerslev, co-author of the study.

"DNA can degrade quickly, but we've shown that under the right circumstances, we can now go back further in time than anyone could have dared imagine."

"The ancient DNA samples were found buried deep in sediment that had built up over 20,000 years. The sediment was eventually preserved in ice or permafrost and, crucially, not disturbed by humans for two million years," added Prof. Kurt H. Kjær.

The samples were taken from the København Formation

As stated in the release, the incomplete samples, which were only a few millionths of a millimeter long, were extracted from the København Formation, an Arctic Ocean sedimentary deposit almost 100 meters thick that is located in the northernmost tip of Greenland at the mouth of a fjord. Greenland's climate during the period ranged from being Arctic to temperate and was 10–17°C warmer than it is now. In a little bay, the material accumulated one meter at a time.