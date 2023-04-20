Worm-inspired liquid neural network grants drone autonomy

Haven’t we often heard of artists and innovators looking to nature for inspiration? Everyday, mundane elements that instill creativity? Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have now taken a leaf from nature’s book to train drones.

Liquid Neural Networks (LNN) are a newer iteration of neural networks. Inspired by organic brains, they contain a set of neurons connected by synapses and can continuously adapt to new data inputs.

When presented with new data, synapses that bind the neurons processing this data strengthen, thereby improving the network.

The team wanted to evaluate how an LNN-based architecture could learn from high-dimensional, unstructured, and unlabeled data; and how knowledge thus gained could be transferred when in unchartered territory.

The Caenorhabditis elegans worm seemed to be an ideal inspiration for the LNN. With just 302 neurons and 8,000 synaptic connections, the worm certainly has a smaller brain, especially when you compare it with the brain of a human.

However, liquid neural networks are still in their nascent stage. A smaller brain will allow the team to understand its working and analyze possible improvements.

“We wanted to model the dynamics of neurons, how they perform, how they release information, one neuron to another,” Ramin Hasani, co-author of the study and research affiliate at MIT told Popular Science.