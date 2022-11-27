Wormholes are getting closer to being real: what this means – The Blueprint
A team of Bulgarian scientists think they have a method for detecting wormholes
This is the latest in a string of findings that support the plausibility of their existence
Scientists think we could measure light spilling out of black holes to confirm whether they are, in fact, wormholes
In science fiction, wormholes are shortcuts through space and time.
Imagine how handy that would be – it took us 9.5 years to get to Pluto, and our nearest star (not including the Sun) is more than 25 trillion miles away… so a wormhole could really speed things up.
