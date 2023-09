Upon recovering weather data from several ships bombed by Japanese pilots at Pearl Harbor during World War II in 1941, scientists found information on air and sea surface temperatures, atmospheric pressure, wind speed, and wind direction.

This data was recorded throughout the war years. Despite the loss from bombings in 1941, many boas returned to service. The U.S. naval servicemen continued their daily routines, inkling document weather data.

Data from 19 Pearl Harbor Navy ships

The information was observed in 19 U.S. Navy ships, according to a statement by the University of Reading. The rescue was achieved through the efforts of more than 4,000 volunteers who transcribed over 28,000 logbook images originating from the U.S. Navy fleet stationed in Hawai’i between 1941 and 1945.