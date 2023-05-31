X-ray imaging reveals identity of 240-million-year-old marine reptile species

X-ray imaging reveals identity of 240-million-year-old marine reptile speciesThe specimen's X-ray imaging revealed details about the extinct species' skull and teeth.Mrigakshi Dixit| May 31, 2023 01:00 PM ESTCreated: May 31, 2023 01:00 PM ESTscienceRepresentational image of Ichthyosaur species.MR1805/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Back in 2008, scientists discovered a fossil of an unknown ancient marine reptile in Edgeya, Svalbard. However, the identity of this fossil has since been debated because it was discovered completely encased in the rocks, making study difficult. After years of examination, scientists have been able to learn more about this previously unknown marine reptile using advanced X-ray techniques. The findings of the study, led by Victoria S. Engelschin of the University of Oslo and colleagues, were published in the journal PLOS ONE.X-ray technique identified the speciesThe specimen's X-ray imaging revealed details about the extinct species' skull and teeth. Based on their findings, the researchers concluded that the remains belonged to the ichthyosaur species Phalarodon atavus. See Also Related X-ray vision? MIT's latest headset achieves just that Chance discovery in museum leads to a breakthrough in understanding a massive marine reptile PROTEUS: Underwater laboratory set to revolutionize marine science and research This species existed around 240 million years ago when Svalbard was mostly covered by water. The species sank to the ocean floor after death, where it was buried in mud and flattened over time due to the mud's weight. The authors highlight that radiographic imaging is ideal for studying the remains of fossil marine reptiles compressed and encased in shale rock. These fossils were recovered from the Middle Triassic Botneheia Formation of Svalbard in Norway.Fossils encased in a shale rock.Engelschiøn et al. PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0 “X-ray techniques can be very effective for investigating well-preserved fossil remains, but the utility of these techniques often depends on how fossils are preserved, which varies from site to site,” noted the official statement. Remarkably, some parts of the ancient creature were found intact in shale rock, which helped to settle the debate. In addition, the team studied the mineralogy of fossils from this formation after identifying the remains of this marine creature. The authors noted "multiple forms of sulfate minerals, notably including sulfate baryte, which gives the fossils very high X-ray contrast, allowing for high-quality radiographic imaging."According to the team's official statement, little is known about these mineral formations, which are most likely related to ancient volcanic activity. “Thus, this study not only demonstrates the utility of X-ray techniques for studying these fossils but also identifies conditions that can form fossils well-suited for these techniques, in Svalbard and potentially elsewhere,” the team states. The authors further add: “The rocks from Svalbard are full of flattened marine reptiles. Our discovery of the exceptional X-Ray contrast means that we can learn much more about these ancient predators than we previously thought.” HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Tiny but mighty: YouTuber turns wizard with PCB motorsSelf-boosting vaccines: An MIT invention could solve one of healthcare's biggest problemsHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimSentient chatbots, Douglas Hofstadter, and why general AI is still a long way off'Robot lawyer' creator says a lot of attorneys 'should be replaced' by AINGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersFrom Gaza to NASA: Journey of an engineer who helped build Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Job Board