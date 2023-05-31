X-ray imaging reveals identity of 240-million-year-old marine reptile species

Back in 2008, scientists discovered a fossil of an unknown ancient marine reptile in Edgeya, Svalbard. However, the identity of this fossil has since been debated because it was discovered completely encased in the rocks, making study difficult.

After years of examination, scientists have been able to learn more about this previously unknown marine reptile using advanced X-ray techniques. The findings of the study, led by Victoria S. Engelschin of the University of Oslo and colleagues, were published in the journal PLOS ONE.

X-ray technique identified the species

The specimen's X-ray imaging revealed details about the extinct species' skull and teeth. Based on their findings, the researchers concluded that the remains belonged to the ichthyosaur species Phalarodon atavus.