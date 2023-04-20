Scientists use X-rays to reveal prehistoric predator's last supper

Remember a time when you could not recall your last meal, no matter how hard you racked your brains? Well, you'd be in luck if you were a plesiosaur.

Researchers in Australia can now tell us more about the diet of the prehistoric creature with the power of X-rays, reports Phys.org.

A team of scientists at The Australian National University (ANU) and the Australian Museum Research Institute (AMRI) studied fossilized stomach remains of Eric – a plesiosaur named after the comedy group Monty Python’s song – and found 17 previously unknown fish vertebrae.

Their research published in Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology indicates a fish-dominated diet, bolstering previous studies conducted on plesiosaurs in 2006.

“Previous studies examined the exterior surface of Eric’s opalized skeleton to find clues,” Ph.D. researcher Joshua White from the ANU Research School of Physics and the AMRI told Phys.org.

“But this approach can be difficult and limiting as fossilized stomach contents are rare to find and there can be more hidden beneath the surface that would be near impossible for paleontologists to see without destroying the fossil.”