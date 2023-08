For the last five years, more than a hundred researchers around the globe have been trying to solve a mystery linked to Y, the male sex chromosome that comprises nearly 60 million base pairs (units or building blocks that make up the DNA).

Scientists were already aware of the 30 million base pairs in the Y-chromosome but they were not able to decode the remaining half because of its complex molecular structure.

However, they have now decoded the entire Y chromosome, and thanks to their hard work and commitment, others will be able to study human diseases, reproduction, evolution, and fertility with more clarity than ever using the newly discovered end-to-end genetic sequence of the Y-chromosome.