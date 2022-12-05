Yellowstone supervolcano holds more magma than we thought, new study finds

Additionally, the new study found that the slowest speeds were between 3 and 8 kilometers (approximately 2 and 5 miles) below the surface. This suggests that the liquid melt is most concentrated at these shallow depths in the Earth's crust.

Still, R. Maguire and colleagues highlighted, "Although our results indicate that Yellowstone's magma reservoir contains substantial melt at depths that fueled prior eruptions, our study does not confirm the presence of an eruptible body or imply a future eruption."

One piece of the puzzle

Although it's only one piece of the puzzle, the newly described melt-rich zone is an "important indicator" of where Yellowstone is in its eruptive cycle, according to the researchers. As more information becomes available and eruptions occur, prediction models are continually improved.

In the past 2.1 million years, Yellowstone has seen three catastrophic eruptions. While it is uncertain when the next one will occur, having a better understanding of the caldera's geology will always be beneficial.

The study was published in Science.

Abstract:

What controls how and when a volcano will erupt? Despite some notable successes (1, 2), forecasting volcanic eruptions remains a challenge—not least because there is no way to directly see what is happening beneath volcanoes. Instead, indirect methods are used to glimpse conditions below the surface. An obvious but key requirement for an eruption is the presence of magma (molten rock, consisting of variable proportions of liquid, solid crystals, and volatiles). This magma also needs to be distributed so that it can mobilize and erupt as a coherent body. Therefore, a key issue for eruption hazard assessment is to ascertain how much magma is below the surface and where. On page 1001 of this issue, Maguire et al. (3) modeled seismic data to image melt (the liquid part of magma) beneath the Yellowstone Caldera. They conclude that more melt is present than had been recognized, and it is located at shallow depths in the crust.